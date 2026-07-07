Central Virginia man charged with second degree murder after family of 4 killed in Michigan crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Central Virginia man is charged in connection to a crash in Michigan that killed a family of four.

Charles Dean Pace, 27, of Glen Allen, is charged with four counts of second degree murder and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in connection to the July 1 crash, according to a news release from the Office of Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald.



The release says Pace was driving a Ford F-250 southbound on Interstate 75 in Springfield Township, Michigan. Pace was allegedly exceeding 90 mph while weaving in and out of lanes.

Pace struck a disabled Chrysler 200 on the side of the roadway, killing the family inside, the news release says.

The family has been identified as Zakeria Sharon Dodson, 23, Tieree Powell, 24, Nalani Powell, 3, and Karter Powell, 2.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police said Pace registered a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

"Zakeria, Tieree, Nalani and Karter did not die in an accident," McDonald said. "They were murdered because of this defendant's alleged choices — to drive drunk, to drive fast and to drive recklessly — that created an obvious and unnecessary danger. This is a rare charge, but we believe we can show the most extreme indifference to human life."

Pace was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Clarkston, Michigan.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube