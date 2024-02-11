Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Minivan driver killed, 3 others hospitalized after in Hanover head-on wreck

The big batch of heavy rain has moved east, but there will still be some scattered showers around.
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 18:30:44-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 36-year-old man killed in a head-on wreck involving a minivan and a work van in Friday afternoon in Hanover County.

A Chrysler Pacifica minivan headed east on W. Patrick Henry Road near Cripple Creek Lane ran into the westbound lanes and hit a GMC Savana work van around 3:10 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Chrysler, Chad Cooke of Beaverdam, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

"Two additional occupants were transported to VCU Medical Center where they are reported to be in stable condition," deputies said.

The driver of the GMC van was also taken to VCU Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

"Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash," Wills said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

Virginia bill to ban junk fees would include mandatory costs in advertised price The crash broke her bones. Now she wants improvements at a Henrico intersection. Sculptor's 'dream state' work shows 'dignity and power' at Richmond museum Denny Hamlin talks Michael Jordan, podcasting, and being the villain of NASCAR Why they are encouraging Virginia firefighters to get regular health screenings Why grocery store manager urges Virginia lawmakers to mandate paid sick leave Developer sues Hanover County supervisors over apartment project denial Why they want Virginia schools to educate teens on the dangers of hazing Is Mechanicsville the next Music City? These Virginia musicians won Grammys. Unemployed network technician says VEC has not improved since pandemic

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone