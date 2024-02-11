Minivan driver killed, 3 others hospitalized after in Hanover head-on wreck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 36-year-old man killed in a head-on wreck involving a minivan and a work van in Friday afternoon in Hanover County.

A Chrysler Pacifica minivan headed east on W. Patrick Henry Road near Cripple Creek Lane ran into the westbound lanes and hit a GMC Savana work van around 3:10 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Chrysler, Chad Cooke of Beaverdam, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

"Two additional occupants were transported to VCU Medical Center where they are reported to be in stable condition," deputies said.

The driver of the GMC van was also taken to VCU Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

"Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash," Wills said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.