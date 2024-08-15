Watch Now
Four people seriously injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Chesterfield, police say.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Buford and Kenwin Roads.

Both directions of Buford Road between Hazen and Polk Street have been shut down for the time being.

If you have any information about this crash, police ask you to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

