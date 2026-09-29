CBS 6 storm dogs earn spot in 2027 Richmond Animal League calendar

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 storm dogs Stanley and Bruce are headed to the pages of the Richmond Animal League's 2027 calendar after a strong showing in this year's calendar contest.

The popular pair finished in fifth place and raised more than $8,000 during the competition. The funds will help support pet rescue, adoption and animal welfare efforts.

Thanks to their top-five finish, Stanley and Bruce have secured a featured spot in the 2027 Richmond Animal League calendar.

Supporters rallied behind the dogs throughout the contest, helping generate thousands of dollars for animals in need while earning the duo a place among the calendar's featured pets.

The annual fundraiser helps the Richmond Animal League continue its mission of helping homeless pets find loving homes.

