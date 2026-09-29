New-to-Richmond restaurant opening in Henrico's Westpark Shopping Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Just weeks after inking a lease in the Diamond District, a major D.C. restaurant group is going back for seconds in the Richmond market. Thompson Restaurants confirmed this week it has signed on to open a location of its Milk & Honey Southern Inspired Kitchen concept at the Westpark Shopping Center in western Henrico.

Milk & Honey will open in part of a new, 8,400-square-foot strip center that’s currently being built in front of the Publix-anchored center at 9645 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.