Teen driving stolen car 'intentionally' crashed into Chesterfield fire station, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car is facing several charges after "intentionally" crashing into a Chesterfield fire station early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to Clover Hill Fire Station No. 7 on Hull Street Road around 3 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the building.

"Officers located the driver inside the fire station and observed damage to two of the building’s bay doors," police said.

Carson Lambert was charged with felony vandalism, driving under the influence, refusal to provide a breath sample and unauthorized entry into the fire station.

Investigators said Lambert was at a Richmond bar "earlier that evening" before driving a car, which officials later discovered had been stolen in the city, to the firehouse.

Officials said Lambert "intentionally rammed" the car into the front of the station "multiple times, breaking the glass bay doors."

Then the driver entered the firehouse through the damaged area, police said.

A staffer inside the firehouse detained Lambert and called the police.

No firefighters were injured and the damage at the firehouse will not impact service, officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

"Our firefighters will continue to respond to calls as they normally would," officials said. "As you drive by Station 7 over the next few days, you may notice the front bay doors are boarded up. They will remain that way until the glass can be repaired."

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit tips anonymously through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.