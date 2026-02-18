Jamer River High's Laci Smith, Logan Frole are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to James River High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Laci Smith and Logan Frole.

Laci Smith was first-team All-Region and All-State in Volleyball, and a two-time Indoor Track regional and state champion. While serving as captain of both rosters, Laci is ninth in her class with a 4.83 GPA and she is on the James River Captain's Council.

Logan Frole is a record-setting team captain for the Rapids Boys Volleyball team. His resilience allowed him to return to action following knee surgery. Logan has a 3.63 GPA, is a member of the school's Captain's Council and attends the Technical Center for Advanced Mechatronics and Robotics.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



