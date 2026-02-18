Chesterfield police asking for help to find missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

A news release from police says Gary Upshaw, 55, was last in contact with his family on Monday, Feb. 9.



Police said on the same date, Upshaw was the victim of a robbery in Richmond which was reported to the Richmond Police Department.

Upshaw is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

