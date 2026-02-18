Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield police asking for help to find missing man

Top stories and weather in Richmond, VIrginia on Feb. 18, 2026
Gary Upshaw
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

A news release from police says Gary Upshaw, 55, was last in contact with his family on Monday, Feb. 9.

Police said on the same date, Upshaw was the victim of a robbery in Richmond which was reported to the Richmond Police Department.

Upshaw is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

