Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

A Black and Latino U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers who drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop. (April 9)
Army Officer Traffic Stop Lawsuit
Posted at 8:55 PM, Apr 10, 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!”

He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)

An officer said Nazario's SUV had tinted windows, didn't have a rear license plate and had been "eluding police."

Nazario's attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

