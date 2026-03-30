Investigators share update after body found in Virginia woods: 'Sick and Deliberate'

SPARTA, Va. — Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of a homicide victim found in a wooded area of Caroline County.

"This is one of the more disturbing cases our office has encountered," Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said in a statement. "The sick and deliberate efforts taken to conceal the victim's identity have made this investigation more complex, but our investigators have remained focused and determined."

A landowner discovered the body Friday afternoon while riding an all-terrain vehicle in the woods east of U.S. Route 301, about 50 yards off Bagby Road, according to Moser.

The discovery site is approximately 1.5 miles from where the family of 18-year-old Jaden McComber, a missing teenager from Hopewell, said his AirTag last pinged.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the body is that of McComber.

Forensics teams collected evidence at the scene before the body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Richmond to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and are coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies. The sheriff's office said investigators are following up on leads and utilizing all available resources.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-633-5400 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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