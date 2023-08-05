Watch Now
4 cars stolen, scores of others broken into in Chesterfield neighborhoods, police say

Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 05, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There was a rash of car break-ins and thefts in Bon Air and the Belmont Road area of Chesterfield County early Saturday morning, according to neighbors and police.

Surveillance video sent to Crime Insider Jon Burkett showed late-night prowlers checking door handles on Sunny Creek Drive.

Another video showed a person checking the handles of a pickup truck in the Edgehill neighborhood

There were 14 victims in that community overnight, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Chesterfield Police confirmed four vehicles stolen from Bon Air Terrace and Settlers Landing.

The thieves attempted to steal a fifth vehicle, but were unable to drive stick shift, according to police.

If you recognize any of the people in the surveillance videos or have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

