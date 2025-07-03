Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield County to honor 100-year-old residents: 'Distinctive experiences and achievements'

Applications for special recognition of 100-year-old residents due by Friday, Aug. 15; in-person attendance not required
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is planning to recognize its oldest residents with a special honor for those turning 100 years old or older in 2025.

The county will acknowledge these centenarians and their "distinctive experiences and achievements" at the Wednesday, Sept. 17 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Seniors who qualify for the recognition do not have to attend the meeting in person to receive the honor.

Families interested in having their loved ones recognized must submit applications by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15.

Click here to fill out the application form.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

