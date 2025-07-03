Motorcyclist seriously injured after chase ends with crash on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials said the motorcyclist was going over 100 miles per hour on Route 288 northbound, north of Chester Road, around 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2.

A trooper attempted to stop them, VSP said, but they took off and a pursuit began. The trooper lost sight of the motorcyclist near the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Kingsland Road.

VSP said the suspect went off the right side of the road near the intersection, struck an embankment, and was ejected. They were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

VSP said charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

