Missing Chesterfield man with autism walked away from home, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who has autism and was last seen early Sunday morning in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said Caleb Lawson was last seen at his home on Tobacco Bay Place.

"He left on foot and may be in the area of Rivers Bend Boulevard and E. Hundred Road," officers said.

Police described Lawson as a Black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 108 pounds.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a peach-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

