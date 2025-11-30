Chesterfield woman vanishes after leaving for mountain hike to watch sunrise on Thanksgiving

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 24-year-old woman who said she was setting off for a hike in the mountains early on Thanksgiving.

Chesterfield Police said McKenzie Barker was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. She has not been heard from since she told family members she was going hiking in the mountains to watch the sunrise.

Police described Barker as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 114 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The 24-year-old left home wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, a blue scarf, a light blue backpack and red shoes. Barker drives a blue 2016 Mazda CX-3 with Virginia tags TMC-3028.

Anyone with information on Barker's whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

