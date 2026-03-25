Byrd Theatre hosting Marvels of Media festival next month

RICHMOND, Va. — The Byrd Theatre Foundation announced the Richmond premiere of the Marvels of Media Festival, running from April 1-5.

As a premier national partner of the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), the Byrd Theatre is one of only eight venues nationwide selected to host this year’s expansion, bringing a selection of films that celebrate the creativity of the autistic community to Virginia for the first time.

Marvels of Media is the first program of its kind to provide a formal platform for autistic media-makers. The expansion to Richmond is part of the museum's commitment to championing inclusivity and showcasing neurodivergent talent on a national stage, according to a news release.

This will be the fifth annual Marvels of Media film showcase at the Byrd Theatre, inviting audiences to discover a diverse selection of films created by, for and about the autistic community.

One of the films premiering is "Flying Lessons," a drama directed by Sarah Waldron. The film follows an autistic teenager, Beatrice, who dreams of learning to fly while navigating a new life with her estranged sister.

The festival also highlights the “Wonderful World of DaniMation,” a showcase of award-winning shorts produced by DaniMation Entertainment. The studio was founded by Dani Bowman of “Love on the Spectrum” to provide professional training and production opportunities for autistic animators.

Additionally, the festival includes a family-friendly animation program consisting of whimsical shorts, including the premiere of “Tim S. Turtle” by Harry Schad. The films use imaginative worlds to tell universal stories of friendship, preserve range and the beauty of being different.

For tickets and to see the full lineup of films, click here.

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