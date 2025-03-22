Watch Now
Buzzard blamed for 'quick-moving' Chesterfield brush fires

A buzzard that landed on a power line and caused a spark is blamed for two brush fires in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A buzzard that landed on a power line and caused a spark is blamed for two brush fires in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call for a brush fire along Cogbill Road near Belmont Road just before 1:30 p.m., according to a social media post from Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found a quick-moving fire that had spread across a field and into the nearby woods," officials said. "After knocking that fire down, a separate brush fire was discovered nearby in a hard-to-access location."

A bulldozer from the Virginia Department of Forestry was also utilized to help control and prevent the fire from spreading.

Both fires were marked under control in about 2 hours, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

