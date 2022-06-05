Watch
Man critically injured in Henrico neighborhood double shooting

Posted at 11:10 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 23:13:50-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a double shooting in Henrico County neighborhood Saturday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called for "subjects shooting" in the 300 block of Buffalo Road in Highland Springs at 8:30 p.m.

"Officers responded and located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Buffalo Road inside of a residence," police said.

That man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A short time later officers said a second gunshot victim showed at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Police are continuing the investigation to determine what occurred," officials said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
