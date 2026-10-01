Have you seen her? CODI Alert issued for missing Virginia teenager

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing King George County teenager.

Brooklyn Riley Elizabeth Rose, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m., leaving her house in an Uber, according to the Virginia State Police.

Brooklyn is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

WTVR

State police said Brooklyn was last seen wearing a blue/green bra and pink shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.