Have you seen her? CODI Alert issued for missing Virginia teenager

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing King George County teenager.
Brooklyn Riley Elizabeth Rose, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m., leaving her house in an Uber, according to the Virginia State Police.
Brooklyn is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
State police said Brooklyn was last seen wearing a blue/green bra and pink shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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