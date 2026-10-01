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Have you seen her? CODI Alert issued for missing Virginia teenager

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 1, 2026
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KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing King George County teenager.

Brooklyn Riley Elizabeth Rose, 17, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m., leaving her house in an Uber, according to the Virginia State Police.

Brooklyn is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Brooklyn Riley Elizabeth Rose

State police said Brooklyn was last seen wearing a blue/green bra and pink shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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