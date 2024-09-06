Police in 'early stages' of homicide investigation after man's body found in SUV in Henrico gym parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in a gym parking lot in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Brook Road, which is the Brook Run Shopping Center, for a report of a shooting just before 4:340 p.m., according to Lt. Kerry DeCoito with Henrico Police.

"Units quickly arrived and discovered a deceased adult male located inside of a vehicle," DeCoito said. "The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of a homicide investigation."

Reporter Jon Burkett said that the victim's SUV was in the parking lot in front of Crunch Fitness.

"We have two different scenes," Burkett said. "They believe he was actually shot in the southern part of the parking lot. Here in the north part of the parking lot is where [the victim] ended up inside an SUV."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit info through the P3Tips app. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips app can be submitted anonymously, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.