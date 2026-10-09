Bringing abuse out of the shadows: Caroline County seminar offers stories of survival and support

DAWN, Va. — For years, Harolynn L. Quash heard people call for help during some of the most frightening moments of their lives.

As a 911 dispatcher for the Richmond Police Department, she told CBS6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels that she listened to calls from men and women who reported abuse by their partners. Those experiences inspired her to help people recognize domestic violence, and find support before another emergency call becomes necessary.

Now, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Quash is organizing the 11th Annual Domestic Violence Seminar at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dawn, Virginia in Caroline County.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“But you never know who needs help because some people are afraid to even talk about it,” Quash said.

The seminar will bring together survivors, law enforcement and faith leaders to share experiences and help attendees understand the signs of abuse. Quash said those signs are not always physical: Abuse can also be emotional or verbal.

Participating speakers include:

Officer Carol Adams, of the Carol Adams Foundation

Retired Richmond Police Department Captain Walter Armond

Jamie Alsup, of North Carolina

Minister Tony Burse, of Seventh Street Memorial Baptist Church

Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser

Quash said hearing directly from people who have experienced domestic violence can help others understand what may be happening behind closed doors.

“They will hear different stories of someone that has gone through the domestic violence, male or female, and just get a feel, you know, what someone is going through, because sometimes they hide it, especially men,” she said.

She hopes the seminar will also reach people who do not feel comfortable discussing their situation or contacting police.

Quash began organizing the event after hearing Adams’ story and asking her pastor, Marvin Fuse, whether the church could host a seminar. What she initially imagined as a one-day effort became an annual gathering.

Eleven years later, her goal remains helping people recognize when someone needs support and making space for survivors to share how they moved forward.

“Come on out and support this event,” Quash said. “You would learn a lot from listening to other people's stories and how they survived the domestic violence.”

Event details:

What: 11th Annual Domestic Violence Seminar

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Dawn, Caroline County, Virginia

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