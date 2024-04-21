Drivers search for teen who went into water in Swift Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Divers are searching for a boy who went into the water in Swift Creek in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

The call for help came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Swift Bluff Drive.

Sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the teenager was on an ATV when he went into the water.

Additionally, those sources said crews are working a "recovery operation."

No additional details about the circumstances of what happened were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.