Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Drivers search for teen who went into water in Swift Creek

Crews search for teen who went into water in Swift Creek
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 18:51:26-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Divers are searching for a boy who went into the water in Swift Creek in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

The call for help came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Swift Bluff Drive.

Sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the teenager was on an ATV when he went into the water.

Additionally, those sources said crews are working a "recovery operation."

No additional details about the circumstances of what happened were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

A mostly dry week ahead, but cool Virginia airport's open house features 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening Much cooler Sunday with rain for some Troopers: Man that triggered Critically Missing Adult Alert found safe

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone