1 killed, 1 injured at Chesterfield apartments, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and another person was injured at a Chesterfield apartment complex Sunday morning, according to police.

Chesterfield Police were dispatched for a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Boulder Springs Drive at the Birchwood At Boulders Apartments around 9:30 a.m.

WTVR Shooting at Birchwood at Boulders Apartment

When officers arrived, they found one person dead. Another person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

There was no word from police on that person's condition.

Officers said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Police said additional details about the incident will likely be released Sunday afternoon.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.