Bon Air Community Association honors late University of Richmond tennis coach

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Bon Air Community Association unveiled a new tennis court and pavilion on Sunday to honor a University of Richmond legend.

Several people gathered in Richmond for the Bon Air Pavilion ribbon-cutting ceremony, which celebrated the life and 34-year career of late women's tennis coach Mark Wesselink.

During his time at the University of Richmond, Wesselink amassed 379 wins. He guided the women's tennis program to nine conference championship titles and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

The newly unveiled tennis court and pavilion are now open for community members to enjoy.

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