Body found in trash receptacle at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police made a gruesome discovery inside a trash receptacle at a public housing neighborhood in Richmond on Thursday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers arrived at the 1000 block of St. James Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim was shot in a hallway and then dumped into a trash receptacle, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

The medical examiner's office will officially determine his cause and manner of death.

Investigators said they do not believe the incident is related to another shooting that happened at the same apartments on Wednesday evening.

In that earlier incident, a man was injured after being shot in Gilpin Court. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of St. James and Charity streets.

Crime Insider sources said the man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach. A family member drove him to the hospital.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

Police asked with information about the homicide to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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