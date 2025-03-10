Black Restaurant Experience begins in Richmond: 'It’s a beautiful thing to see people unite together'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday kicked off the beginning of the 9th annual Black Restaurant Experience with Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park near VCU’s campus.

Black Restaurant Experience cofounder Shemicia Bowen said it is not just the food, but the art and dancing that thousands of people got a taste of Sunday.

“There are about 65 black businesses represented today,” Bowen said. “We’ve had a cold winter, we’ve had a water crisis, we have had all kinds of stuff happen politically, so people want to have fun and want to have some sunshine since we’ve sprung forward. So we have an extra hour of sunlight so this is just a great way to spend your day.”

WTVR Shemicia Bowen

Dozens of cars were bumper-to-bumper around West Main Street shortly after noon fighting for any available parking spaces with people trying to get a space in the long lines of the dozens of food trucks and other vendors stationed in and around the park.

Harold Walker was just one of thousands in attendance Sunday who said he circled the block five times before he finally found a place to park. It is a minor inconvenience that he believes is well worth the effort.

“It’s the support component. I want to be able to support these businesses,” Walker said. “It’s the good food. The food’s great. These businesses are really the backbone of soul food in the City of Richmond.”

WTVR

Other patrons like Allie Morgan didn’t know the event was kicking off this week until she saw the crowds gathering in the afternoon.

“I drove past earlier on my way to go out into town," Morgan said. "And I saw all these food trucks and I said, 'Oh man, I've got to check this out.'”



WATCH: Try 'delicious soul food' at Mobile Soul Sunday, Mobile Yum Yum's Chef Niki says

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience opens with Mobile Soul Sunday

As a result, Morgan said she discovered Caribbean Cuisine, which just opened a brick-and-mortar location on 4501 W. Hundred Road in Chester.

“I got a pineapple boat featuring jerk chicken, rice, beans, plantains, and I think there’s cabbage in here somewhere too,” Morgan said. “I’m so excited; it smells great, and I can’t wait to dig in.”

WTVR Faye Fullerton

The event also brought out Black business owners like Faye Fullerton, owner of Premium Sea Moss LLC.

Fullerton wasn’t a part of the event Sunday; she says next she wants to change that.

“I’ve been curious to see what it’s all about and it’s amazing. It’s really amazing to see all of us out here at one point in time. I’m actually trying this lovely drink right now and it’s off the chain,” Fullerton said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see people unite together and try the different foods that are out here. We’re going to dive right in.”

WTVR

Teresa Rogers with local bakery Sweet Temptations said that while it is important to celebrate locally Black-owned businesses this week, the real goal is to ensure year-round support for new and old businesses alike. She believes the week can be summed up with a simple sentiment.

“I started this morning with finding the good. I’m going to find the good in everything,” Rogers said. “You can hear it in the background, you can see it in the environment, the people are smiling, they’re purchasing, they’re getting good food. I’m just going to find the good, that’s what I have to say to everyone.”

WTVR Harold Walker

Walker said that "everybody should be out" supporting.

"It’s important especially in these trying times, especially for the small Black businesses,” Walker said.

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience 2025 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Passport

Click here to learn more about Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. You can also click here for a list of participating restaurants and upcoming special events.

