2 teens charged in Chesterfield shooting that left man critically injured, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers have been arrested for a shooting that left a man critically injured after a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood earlier this week.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 6200 block of Bimini Court around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Once on scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said on Thursday. "The victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim appeared to be around 20 years old, but police did not release his age.

Officers said two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on juvenile petitions of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted robbery.

The suspects are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

