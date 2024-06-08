Bicyclist killed along busy Henrico road was hit by car, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car along a busy road in Henrico County Friday night, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads just after 9:45 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle.

"Upon arrival officers found a male laying in the roadway," Lt. Jason Powers said. "The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Powers said the driver who hit the bicyclist remained at the scene.

There was no word at last check if that driver would face any charges.

"This is still an active investigation," Powers said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.