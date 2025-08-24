Girl riding bike dies after being hit crossing Three Chopt Road near elementary school.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young person riding a bike has died after she was hit by a car along a busy road in Henrico's West End on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were called to the 8900 block of Three Chopt Road near Ridge Elementary School around 11:30 a.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

Officers said a juvenile female riding a bike was attempting to cross Three Chopt Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

Several people stopped and attempted "life-saving measures" until EMS crews arrived, officers said.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police said the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene.

"All parties are cooperating with the investigation," police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.