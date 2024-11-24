Police: Bicyclist killed was hit by train; Hungary Road closed near crossing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Henrico County, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the rail crossing on Hungary Road near Oakview Avenue.

"Upon arrival the adult male bicyclist was deceased," officials said. "Henrico Police are working with CSX Police conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash."

As a result, Hungary Road between Old Springfield and Purcell roads was closed, according to officials.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes like Mountain Road to avoid the area.

Service Disruption Update: As of 4:36pm ET, delays continue for trains operating between Richmond (RVR) and Washington (WAS) due to trespasser activity in the area. Delays of approx. 2 hours or more are anticipated. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 24, 2024

Amtrak officials said as of 4:36 p.m. that delays were expected to be "two hours or more" for trains traveling between Richmond and Washington.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

