Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Bicyclist killed was hit by train; Hungary Road closed near crossing

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024
Police Lights Generic Day WTVR
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Henrico County, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the rail crossing on Hungary Road near Oakview Avenue.

"Upon arrival the adult male bicyclist was deceased," officials said. "Henrico Police are working with CSX Police conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash."

As a result, Hungary Road between Old Springfield and Purcell roads was closed, according to officials.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes like Mountain Road to avoid the area.

Amtrak officials said as of 4:36 p.m. that delays were expected to be "two hours or more" for trains traveling between Richmond and Washington.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Police: Man killed in Henrico found in room had multiple gunshot wounds Firefighters rescue 4 people from Henrico apartments after kitchen fire Another chilly night on tap for Central Virginia; tracking rain for Thanksgiving Father 'glad' he was able to rescue toddler from busy Henrico road Henrico officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to 500-plus families

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone