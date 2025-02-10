Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bicyclist hit by truck in Chesterfield is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Bicyclist hit by truck in Chesterfield is critically injured
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a truck Sunday in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The crash happened along Kingsland Road and Cochise Trail, according to those sources.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check, but those sources said police were still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes before winter storm Crime Insider: Inmates attempt takeover at Bon Air youth prison Tracking a major winter storm for Tuesday How Richmond restaurants are prepping for Sunday's super surge

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone