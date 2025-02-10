Bicyclist hit by truck in Chesterfield is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a truck Sunday in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
The crash happened along Kingsland Road and Cochise Trail, according to those sources.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, sources said.
No additional details were available at last check, but those sources said police were still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
