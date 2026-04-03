'Beyond the Gates' star Colby Natasha Nixon returns to RVA 'to be a light for other people'

RICHMOND, Va. — Colby Natasha Nixon, breakout star of CBS's "Beyond the Gates," recently returned to her hometown of Richmond to raise awareness for chronic illness during National Kidney Month.

Nixon, who plays Katherine "Kat" Richardson on the first Black-led daytime soap opera in decades and the first new network soap since 1999.

Set in an affluent, gated Maryland community, "Beyond the Gates" centers around four generations of the Dupree family. The series aims to normalize Black wealth and excellence on screen, featuring Black doctors, psychologists and lawyers.

Nixon uses her platform on the historic show to advocate for kidney health after being diagnosed with lupus nephritis.

"I know when I was first diagnosed... I was always looking for people who were doing big things that had the same disease as me, so that I could keep moving," Nixon said. "It's important for me to be a light for other people who are going through this."

Nixon highlighted the impact of the disease on minority women, noting that Black women are three times more likely to have lupus or kidney disease.

"If you have lupus, as a Black woman, Asian or Latina, 60% of people with lupus in those demographics can get lupus of the kidney, which is lupus nephritis," Nixon said. "So it's really important to check up on your health."

She stressed the importance of consistent doctor visits to monitor health and manage the disease.

"Just make sure you're going to the doctor consistently," Nixon said. "I have had some amazing doctors who have monitored me so that I can be healthy, so that I can get up every day and do what I need to do."

WATCH: The important reason 'Beyond the Gates' star Colby Natasha Nixon returned to RVA

The important reason 'Beyond the Gates' star Colby Natasha Nixon returned to RVA

Before moving to Atlanta and Los Angeles, Nixon began her acting career in Richmond. She attended Appomattox Regional Governor's School for musical theater and performed at the Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center and Dogwood Dell.

"I'm so grateful to be on 'Beyond the Gates' now," Nixon said. "But truly, I wouldn't be where I am now if not for the training and the start that I got here in Richmond, Virginia."

During her visit to Central Virginia, Nixon attended the Richmond Ballet and visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"I love coming back home, because it really just centers me," Nixon said. "When I'm in Atlanta and when I'm in LA, it's so Hollywood, it is. And when I come back just to be here and go hang out at VMFA and things like that, it's just it makes me feel like this is why I do this."

"Beyond the Gates" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS 6.

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