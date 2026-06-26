NBA Hall of Famer lists Central Virginia estate for $6.9 million. Here's a look inside the property.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Want to live like a pro basketball Hall of Famer? Now’s your chance.

NBA legend Ben Wallace is seeking a buyer for his 22,000-square-foot mansion and 35-acre estate in Manakin-Sabot, just months after unloading his longtime basketball gym near the city.

The retired power forward, who played the bulk of his pro career with the Detroit Pistons and college ball at Virginia Union University, put the six-bedroom and 13-bathroom home on the market in late May with a $6.9 million price tag. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.