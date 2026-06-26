Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

NBA Hall of Famer lists Central Virginia estate for $6.9 million. Here's a look inside the property.

Ben Wallace Goochland mansion.jpg
CVRMLS via Richmond BizSense
The 22,000-square-foot home includes an infinity-edge pool and garage space for at least 13 cars.
Ben Wallace Goochland mansion.jpg
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Want to live like a pro basketball Hall of Famer? Now’s your chance.

NBA legend Ben Wallace is seeking a buyer for his 22,000-square-foot mansion and 35-acre estate in Manakin-Sabot, just months after unloading his longtime basketball gym near the city.

The retired power forward, who played the bulk of his pro career with the Detroit Pistons and college ball at Virginia Union University, put the six-bedroom and 13-bathroom home on the market in late May with a $6.9 million price tag. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone