Bellevue Elementary School in Richmond closes for a week for deep cleaning amid air quality concerns

RICHMOND, Va. —Richmond's Bellevue Elementary School will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, for a full week to allow school leaders to complete a comprehensive cleaning of the building.

Staff and students will not be allowed back into the building until next Tuesday (Sept. 8) according to leaders. The closure comes as air quality test results remain pending, with school leaders citing an abundance of caution as the reason for the decision.

External contracting partners will begin a full-scale remediation of the building on Sept. 1. Initial remediation was completed over the weekend in four classrooms, with testing completed early on Monday morning. Those classrooms had previously been sealed off from staff and students. Test results for those initial remediation spaces are expected on Tuesday.

Facilities team members have been working to improve insulation in the building's attic and at access points from room closets, which school leaders believe is the root cause of a possible moisture issue.

In a message to the Bellevue community, principal Jason said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to close Bellevue Elementary School beginning tomorrow, September 1, to complete a comprehensive cleaning of the building. Staff and scholars will be welcomed back into the building following the Labor Day Holiday on Tuesday, September 8, 2026."

For the remainder of the week, Bellevue students will be hosted at Lucks Field Community Center, located at 1925 U St, Richmond, VA 23223. Richmond City Parks & Recreation Department has agreed to host students at the facility.

Parents may drop off directly at Lucks Field Community Center beginning at 7:30 a.m. The daily schedule will focus on academic and enrichment activities led by Bellevue educators. A Richmond Public Schools nurse will be on-site to handle all student medication and health needs.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily at Lucks Field, courtesy of the Richmond Ed Fund.

Attendance during the closure period is not mandatory and will not count against students who do not attend. Bellevue families will receive a call from their child's teacher or another member of the Bellevue team to gauge interest in participating in enrichment activities on September 1–3.

Transportation to Lucks Field will follow existing routes. Buses will run their normal routes, stopping at Bellevue at 7:30 a.m. to pick up walkers before continuing to Lucks Field. Buses will depart from Lucks Field at 2:40 p.m., stop at Bellevue to drop off walkers, and then proceed along normal drop-off routes. After-school supervision will be available until 5:00 p.m. and will require parent pickup, as no bus transportation will be provided after 2:40 p.m.

School leaders said they will provide updates via ParentSquare at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily starting September 1.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.