Opening statements set to begin in child sex abuse trial of former school administrator

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the trial of former Prince George County Assistant Superintendent William Barnes, who faces numerous child sex charges involving his adopted son.

On Monday, a jury of eight women and six men was selected, with two serving as alternates.

Donald Newbold will testify Tuesday. He alleges he was repeatedly sexually abused by his adopted father when he was a teenager.

Multiple other men claim they were sexually assaulted by the former administrator, but only one of those accusers will testify for the Commonwealth in this trial.

That alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted in the 1970s at the age of 15 on an overnight hockey trip.

During jury selection Monday, the defense stressed the burden of proof in this case is on the Commonwealth.

The defense has subpoenaed Newbold's estranged wife and children and former Prince George Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff.

Barnes faces 11 charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three men when they were teens, including Newbold.

Barnes has two other criminal trials this year.

