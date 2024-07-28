Blockbuster inspired women to visit Barbie pop-up in Short Pump: 'It has a really great message'

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first dream house, the Barbie Truck Tour made a stop at Short Pump Town Center on Saturday.

The pop-up shop featured clothes, jewelry, home goods and even pet bowls.

FULL INTERVIEW: Barbie Truck Tour 'makes you feel like a kid again'

Barbie fans Connie Morrison and Carolyn Ruffing, along with little Charlotte, said last summer's blockbuster inspired them to come out and shop.

“It's just nice to see something that's for women, but a positive influence on women,” Morrison said. “It had a really great message as well as just being something that we all grew up with. But now that we're adults we are able to appreciate it a lot more.”

If you missed the event this weekend, the Dreamhouse Living Tour is headed to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge next Saturday.

