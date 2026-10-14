It's official! Baltik’s to open second Richmond bagel shop.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Church Hill is officially getting a bagel shop. Baltik’s Bagel is planning to open a new location in former Alamo BBQ property at 2202 Jefferson Ave., owner Yero Rudzinskas confirmed on Tuesday.

Rudzinskas purchased the pastel orange-painted building over the summer and at the time said he was unsure what he’d do with it. He said he wanted to see if a bagel shop was something the Church Hill area had an appetite for. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.