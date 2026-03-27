Watch baby giraffe Shaka frolic at Metro Richmond Zoo: 'He's adorable'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley has introduced the youngest member of its giraffe herd, a calf named Shaka.

Shaka was born at the zoo on Dec. 6 to parents Elko and Wakati.

Zookeepers posted on social media Wednesday that the young giraffe is growing quickly and gaining confidence every day.

"With the warm weather, he's out exploring, running, and discovering his world," officials with the zoo wrote. "He's adorable to watch."

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