Aztec dance troupe performs at Virginia high school for Día de los Muertos: 'This is a conquering of hearts'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Students were treated to a performance by an Aztec dance troupe from Mexico Thursday at Thomas Dale High School to celebrate the Day of the Dead holiday el Día de los Muertos.

Twelfth grader Jhon Lopez, who has organized other cultural events at the school, said events like this one help students appreciate what other groups have to offer.

"It just makes me so happy to just visit those, especially when it's something that I identify as. Being Hispanic is such a, it's such a blessing," Lopez said. "Dale is so free to grant people to share and show people their cultures."

WTVR Jhon Lopez

It is a feeling shared by the group's emcee, Cruz Dimas. The fourth-generation dancer said the group travels the U.S. and Mexico with that goal in mind.

"It's something that that has been passed down from generation to generation and it's important to keep it going," Dimas said.

Dimas said dance is an important way to commemorate el Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the holiday marking the one day of the year when loved ones who have passed away are said to return.

"It's very important for us because that's how we remember, " Dimas explained. "That's how they, our loved ones that have passed away, that's how they stay alive within us."

WTVR Cruz Dimas

The group was brought to Central Virginia to celebrate the occasion by Martin Gonzalez, who owns La Milpa Restaurant & Market in Chesterfield.

Gonzalez said he tries to bring interactive ways to share Mexican heritage.

"So we can really express our feelings. They will be understanding the message that we share things together and we understand each other better," Gonzalez said.

WTVR Martin Gonzalez

Along with the lunch show, the troupe spent some time with one of the school's dance classes teaching them the Sun Dance.

"It's like they're bringing their country to us," 10th grader Laila Guzman said.

Victoria Bergman, who is also in the 10th grade, said it was "really exciting" because the students "get to learn how to do that."

WTVR Aztec dance troupe from Mexico celebrates the Day of the Dead holiday known as Día de los Muertos.

Those responses reflecting an accepting and openness to the culture Dimas and Lopez had hoped for.

"It's open to anyone and everyone who wants to come. This is a conquering of hearts," Dimas said.

Lopez said the celebration offers a fresh perspective.

"It's different to look at a culture and just see it and what it's for. But it's so much different to be in it and celebrate it, dancing with it," Lopez said.

The group also performed at a Day of the Dead celebration at La Milpa Thursday night and then will perform at a a restaurant in Petersburg Friday.

