Vote to transfer Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood to subsidiary postponed

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) has postponed a vote on transferring Gilpin Court to the Richmond Development Corporation until September.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith said during a news conference Thursday that he needed more time to build public support for the plan.

"We want to leverage that nonprofit like all the other housing authorities do in the Commonwealth of Virginia to attract more funding to better the lives of the residents of Gilpin," Nesmith said.

The RRHA Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote next week on transferring Gilpin from RRHA to the Richmond Development Corporation (RDC). Nesmith said he was unsure if the plan had enough public support to pass.

The vote has been rescheduled for Sept. 17, giving Nesmith time to convince the public and Gilpin Court residents why city council and the board of commissioners should support the move.

For months, city council members and residents have opposed the RDC taking over Gilpin Court. Their main concerns involve tenant rights and protecting residents from displacement during redevelopment.

"Having that safety net is not something that we can easily replace," Richmond City Councilmember Kenya Gibson said at an April 15 meeting. "We have over 200 residents in Gilpin Court. Where's the plan for those residents?"

Nesmith said the revised proposal would include housing protection vouchers for residents to ensure they aren't forced out. It would also secure funding to redevelop the more than 740 units within the current footprint of the city's oldest public housing community.

The CEO described a phased approach to redevelopment that would require board approval at each stage.

"It will say Gilpin will be developed on a phase-by-phase approach over the years and each time you've gotta go back to the board of commissioners for approval," Nesmith said.

The delayed vote allows for additional public input. In-person meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

"The development piece we can wait for that, but right now with the volatility of funding on the federal level, shortfall of funding for the state and city. We have to lock in funding for tenant protection vouchers for the residents," Nesmith said.

