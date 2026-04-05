Autism advocate speaks out at walk: 'Don't judge a child'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Families and advocates marched through Appomattox Park during an Autism Awareness Walk to spread a message of unity and urge the public to replace judgment with understanding for children on the autism spectrum.

The event provided a way for families impacted by autism to come together and spread a message of unity and education along the river. The walk started at 9 a.m., giving guests the morning and evening to participate.

Joyce Tabb, who has experience working with autistic children and young adults, walked at the event to share a simple message: don't judge a child.

"If you see them out in the store acting up, don't label them as a behavioral issue, because it's not always a behavior issue," Tabb said.

Tabb said community members should offer support rather than staring when they see a parent struggling in public.

"Go over and ask the parent, 'Do you need some help? Can I help you with anything?'" Tabb urged. "Don't judge or condemn a parent when you see a child out of control."

Tabb emphasized that autism is a lifelong journey, making community awareness events crucial so people do not dismiss the issue just because it does not directly impact their own family.

"It's not something that there's a cure for, so we need to understand it," Tabb said.

Tabb encouraged people to take the first step in building an inclusive community by reaching out to neighbors who have children with autism.

"If there was someone in my community that I knew had an autistic child, I would introduce myself to them, trying to learn more about them," Tabb said.

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