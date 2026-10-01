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Man killed in Hanover County crash, sheriff's office says

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 1, 2026
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man died in a crash in Hanover County Friday night, according to a news release from investigators.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were called to the 15200 block of Ashland Road at 10:03 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Initial investigation indicates a 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman was heading west when it ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver, identified as Robert Short, 61, of Glen Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office extends is sincere condolences to the family of Robert Short during this difficult time."

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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