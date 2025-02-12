Watch Now
Downed tree that 'overcharged' power line blamed for Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a downed tree caused a power line to overcharge and spark a fire inside a Chesterfield home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 10500 block of Ashburn Road for a report of a house fire at 8:45 a.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found smoke in the home and a small fire in an appliance," officials said. "They were able to put the fire out quickly."

No one was injured.

Investigators said the fire, which was electrical in nature, was caused when a tree fell onto either a power line or transformer in the backyard. That caused the line to overcharge, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

