Stepfather arrested 10 years after Virginia teen disappeared on way to airport

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The stepfather of Katelin Akens, a Virginia teen who disappeared more than 10 years ago on the way to an airport, has been arrested.

James Branton was arrested on multiple sex offense charges, officials with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said Friday.

One of his victims is believed to be Akens, whose family members previously told WTVR CBS 6 that Branton dropped her off at Springfield Mall to catch a ride to the airport the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.

Akens was supposed to be headed to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and planned to take the Metro to Regan National Airport to catch a flight to Arizona, family members said at the time.

The teen's luggage was found scattered across the 6600 block of River Road the morning of Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, near the Fredericksburg city limits.

Her roommate’s credit card, which was her only means of financial support, was still inside the luggage, family members said.

Akens' mom, Lisa Sullivan, told Jon Burkett that her daughter was dropped off at Springfield Mall to catch a ride to the airport.

"She texted and said she made it there, but we don't know if that's true," Sullivan said.



VIDEO VAULT 2015: Luggage found on Spotsylvania road key clue in 19-year-old's disappearance

WATCH: Luggage found on Spotsylvania road key clue in 19-year-old`s disappearance

The family later learned that Akens never got on her flight.

"She and I text all day and if she doesn't hear from me, she'll blow up my phone if I don't answer her," Sullivan said.

Akens had lived in Arizona for more than a year, and Sullivan said she seemed excited to head west again to start a new chapter and go back to school.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office previously called Akens' disappearance suspicious in 2015.

"This investigation remains open and active. We appreciate the continued assistance from our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners," deputies said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office asked anyone with additional information about the case to call the office at 800-928-5822 or Spotsylvania Crime Stoppers at 540-582-5822.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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