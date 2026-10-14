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Armed subject arrested near VCU campus, university officials say

An armed subject was taken into custody Tuesday night following a police response near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, university officials said.
Armed subject arrested near VCU campus, university officials say
VCU Polie
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RICHMOND, Va. — An armed subject was taken into custody Tuesday night following a police response near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, university officials said.

According to a VCU Alert issued at around 10:38 p.m., an armed individual was reported in Monroe Park, prompting a police response and an emergency warning to the university community. Virginia Statewide Incidents reports officials advised students, staff and others to avoid the area while officers investigated.

In a follow-up alert, VCU officials said the “armed-party situation” had been resolved, and the subject was in custody.

University officials have not released additional details about the incident, including what led to the police response or whether any charges have been filed. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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