Armed robber holds up Chesterfield drugstore, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An armed robbery held up a busy pharmacy in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Lt. Harold Childs with Chesterfield Police said the robbery happened just after 1:05 p.m. at the Walgreens on Buford Road.

Officers said a man walked into the drugstore and then up to a register before pulling out a gun and demanding money from the clerk.

"The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area," Child said.

No one was injured during this incident, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, white shoes and black mask over a white surgical mask.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," Childs said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.