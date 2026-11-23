RICHMOND, Va. — An appeals court has issued a split ruling on a pair of new Virginia laws that were blocked from taking effect this year governing the conduct of, or cooperation with, federal law enforcement.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction on a law that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, unless certain conditions are met.

But the court upheld an injunction on a law that would place restrictions on when ICE agents could wear masks and require that they display something identifying who they are and who they work for, such as a badge or nameplate.

Both laws were approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, who said the measures were in response to the actions of ICE across the country.

“Today, the Fourth Circuit affirmed what we said when we passed this law: Virginia cannot be commandeered,” said State Sen. Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax), who sponsored the ICE cooperation legislation. “The federal government cannot conscript our local officers into its mass deportation machine, and the General Assembly has every right to set the terms on which our own agencies cooperate. With the injunction lifted, Virginia law prohibits cooperation with ICE unless ICE agrees to operate within constitutional limits and submits to the jurisdiction of our courts. Our communities are safer for it, because public safety depends on trust, and trust disappears when a call for help can turn into a deportation."

“When this litigation is concluded, I remain confident that SB352 banning the use of facemasks will ultimately be upheld along with SB783," added Salim, who also carried the face mask ban. "I thank Attorney General Jay Jones and his staff for their diligence in pursuing this appeal, and I renew my call for the Department of Justice to withdraw their challenge and enact reasonable policies for professionalism and decency as required by Virginia law.”

“Today’s decision upholding Virginia’s new law governing 287(g) agreements is a significant victory for Virginia and reaffirms the Commonwealth’s authority to determine whether and under what conditions state and local resources may be used to assist federal immigration enforcement efforts," said Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones. "This office will continue to work with state and local law enforcement agencies, fight aggressively against federal overreach that makes our communities less safe and will enforce the laws on the books to ensure law enforcement resources stay in local communities where they belong.”

CBS 6 has also reached out to Attorney General Jay Jones and the Department of Justice for a statement.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.