Henrico woman dies after being run over by car she went outside to move, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of a 52-year-old Henrico woman who died after she was run over by the car she had gone outside to move last week.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pathfinder Circle for a reported medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Police found Anastasia Xyderis Flegas in the driveway with obvious signs of trauma.

"Officers provided life-saving measures until first responders with Henrico Fire were able to transport the woman to an area hospital with critical injuries," officials said.

Flegas died of her injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Ms. Flegas had gone outside to move a vehicle when she stepped out of the moving vehicle and was hit by the car door, causing her to fall to the ground," police said. "The vehicle then proceeded to roll over her, causing significant injuries."

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer B. Jennings at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

