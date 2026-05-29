Richmond mom charged with murder in twins’ bathtub deaths previously arrested for senior living center crimes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Court documents obtained by CBS 6 reveal new details about the financial and fraud charges Amaya Dixon faces in Chesterfield County.

Dixon, 21, was arrested earlier this month in Richmond and charged with murder in connection to the bathtub drowning deaths of her twin 17-month-old sons, Ksyn and Kcye Dixon.

Dixon is also charged with two counts of grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense greater than $1,000, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult greater than $1,000, and stolen property with intent to sell from an incident on Dec. 30, 2025.

In a separate case, she is charged with credit card theft, criminal receiving goods and services fraudulently less than $1,000, and credit card fraud less than $1,000 from several incidents in December 2025.

Court documents show Dixon is accused of stealing five bank cards from her co-worker at Commonwealth Senior Living on Ridgedale Parkway and spending $58.28 at a Virginia ABC location on Dec. 6.

"Booking photos of Amaya Dixon on file with RPD were reviewed with Dixon as a preliminary match for the suspect depicted in the still photos of the ABC store transition dated 12/06/2025," the documents said.

Richmond Police Amaya Dixon

The criminal complaint alleged she purchased a television for $188.68 on the Walmart website on Dec. 3 using her co-worker's billing information.

A detective traced the purchase to Dixon through her email address and the delivery address where she lives.

The complaint stated the detective spoke to Commonwealth Senior Living's facility director, who identified Dixon as a recently terminated employee and recognized her from the ABC surveillance photos.

Chesterfield Police said the Dec. 30 charges stem from Dixon allegedly stealing and selling two rings belonging to a resident at Commonwealth Senior Living.

Dixon is scheduled in Chesterfield General District Court for all charges on Aug. 5.

In an unrelated case, a Richmond judge gave Dixon a $5,000 bond for each of the four charges she faces in connection to the deaths of her twin boys: two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in serious injury.

Richmond Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joan Burroughs told the court during the bond hearing that Dixon's 12-year-old brother discovered her twins struggling in the bathtub water in the 1000 block of German School Road on April 17. Dixon's 17-year-old brother helped the twin boys while the 12-year-old brother called 911, Burroughs said.

The prosecution said Dixon told police she left the 17-month-old boys, who are developmentally delayed, for four minutes in the bathtub to get them milk. Camera footage shows Dixon was gone for 15 minutes and returned when she got a call from her mother, according to the prosecution.

Ksyn and Kcye could not support their own heads, Burroughs said.

The boys' grandmother spoke after court.

"[They're] accusations. Amaya was a loving and caring mom. We loved those children unconditionally. We will forever hold them in our hearts."

Dixon's defense attorney, William Smith, said his client has never been convicted of a crime, is an Armstrong High School graduate with strong family ties to the Southside, and is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Smith told the court the incident was "obviously unintentional."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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