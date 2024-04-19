This Kindergartner is 'not nervous' about his first 10k Mini in Richmond: 'I love to run and win the race'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mother and her 5-year-old son will be among the thousands of runners participating in the 25th anniversary of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k this Saturday.

Amaka and Etalam Winslow are gearing up for their first race together in the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini.

This adorable kindergartner cannot wait to run his first race in the mini kids run.

"I'm great at it... I'm not nervous," Etalam said. "It's because I think I love to run and win the race."

Amaka Wilson calls her son a natural born runner.

"He loves moving. He has always loved movement, even as a baby," she said. "So when we would do the practice runs, he just never seemed tired. It seemed very natural to him and he seemed to really enjoy himself."

Like Etalam, Winslow also enjoys running. She has garnered 5 marathons, several 10 and 5ks and other races. But this will be the first one with her five-year-old son.

"He started begging and pleading for me to have him join me on whatever race I was doing that," Winslow explained. "So yes, I signed him up right away."

While the duo will participate in the 10K Mini, staying active is a family affair.

"The kids and I love to run, he plays soccer, his sister does dance, his dad plays basketball," Winslow said. "One of the things we love about running is it's something we can all do together. It's a very easy skill to learn and it's just a lot of fun."

Lots of other folks think so too. In fact, 1200 kids have registered for the 10k Mini and thousands more have signed up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K.

Sports Backers spokesperson Nan Callahan said nearly 24,000 people have signed up for the 10k.

"So we're thinking that with this great weather that we have forecast that hopefully we'll get right up to that 24,000 number for race day," Callahan said.

The beloved 10K celebrates a "huge" anniversary when the race turns 25 Saturday.

"We're very excited about it," Callahan said. "Participants will also get a finisher sticker, a special 25th anniversary finisher sticker."

For tips on parking and ride share, visit the Sports Backers website. And if you are still thinking about running Saturday, there is still time.

"You can register day up, you can still walk or run even if you haven't signed up from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.," Callahan said."We'll have race day registration setup and that'll be right outside the Siegel Center and attend."

If you’re planning to cheer on your favorite runners, look for several party stops along the course including the CBS 6 Cheer Zone at Monument and Tilden. There’s also a family-friendly carnival from 12 to 3 p.m. at the VCU Siegel Center celebrating VCU Massey Cancer Center, now designated a Comprehensive cancer center from the National Cancer Institute. The free carnival will have games, food, bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting and more.

It's not too late to sign up.Click here for more information about the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

